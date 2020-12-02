Free webinar for Yakima Small Business Grant Program

YAKIMA, WA - A free webinar tomorrow, Thursday, December 3rd, is available for small business owners interested in applying for $50 million in grant funding to assist with costs related to COVID-19.
The webinar is 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm tomorrow and is being offered by the Washington Small Business Development Center. Click Working Washington Grants (ecenterdirect.com) to register for the webinar and instructions to participate via Zoom.
It will also be recorded and available to watch later on-demand at Washington State SBDC (ecenterdirect.com)
The webinar will discuss grant eligibility and prioritization, how to apply, what the grant pays for and what to have ready when applying for Round 3 Working Washington Grants.
Last month, Gov. Jay Inslee announced an additional $70 million for small business grants, $50 million of which is available for Round 3 of the Working Washington Small Business grants. The remainder is designated for funding for qualified businesses that applied in previous rounds.
Businesses can apply for up to $20,000 in emergency funding through the Round 3 grant program. Funds can only be used to cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 and that were necessary to continue business operations.
Click Round 3: Working Washington Grants | Startup Washington (choosewashingtonstate.com) for more about Round 3 grants and to apply online.
Grants are prioritized for small businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 and businesses in the sectors that are most impacted by the recent public health measures or have experienced significant, cumulative impacts. Examples include full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys and music and event venues.
Certain nonprofits may also be eligible if they have a primary business activity that falls into a similar category, such as a nonprofit full-service restaurant or nonprofit music venue.
To help address the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions on small businesses, the Yakima City Council previously set aside more than $1.4 million in grant funds that to date have assisted more than 200 small businesses in the city limits.
Click City of Yakima response to COVID-19 | Media (yakimawa.gov) for more about the City’s response to COVID-19.