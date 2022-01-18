Free Wedding Showcase Offers Advice from Experts

KENNEWICK - Weddings are making a comeback after COVID-19 took away that special day for so many couples.
If you're someone who's planning out their wedding and needs ideas for that special day, a wedding vendor showcase will be having two more events this month to help you out!
The event will be held at the Philocaly Lingerie Boutique in Kennewick on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. It will run from 11 AM to 4 PM each Saturday. The event is free to attend and is a good opportunity to get tips and ideas from local wedding experts.
You will be able to meet and chat with them about your plans and receive suggestions for that special day. Future brides can sign up to get emails on what vendors will be featured each weekend. You can do that at here! https://forms.gle/FEgmtmSWsyZ2nrB89