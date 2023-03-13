PORTLAND, Ore.-
Pacific Power is offering a series of free Wattsmart “lunch and learn” workshops aimed to help make the most of water resources in drought-stricken areas of Oregon.
Pacific Power and Energy Trust of Oregon will present three free workshops on March 21 in Pendleton, March 22 in Lebanon and March 23 in Klamath Falls.
“We’re here to help irrigators with some practical ways to save on resources and costs while improving resiliency from the impact of more extreme weather conditions," said Cory Scott, Vice President of Customer and Community Solutions for Pacific Power.
Workshop Topics:
- The latest Energy Trust cash incentives for irrigation system upgrades.
- Pacific Power's program for reducing irrigation electricity use during peak times.
Those wishing to attend the workshops and free lunch should register beforehand.
“This is an opportunity to ask questions and hear about some powerful, real-life energy solutions from around the region," Scott said.
