OLYMPIA, WA — Two years ago, just days after the Washington State Legislature voted to impose a hotly debated capital gains tax on residents of Washington, the Freedom Foundation filed a lawsuit to challenge the measure and vowed to carry the struggle all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if it came to that.
On Aug. 21, the organization asked the court to hear its appeal in the case of Quinn v. Washington, arguing that what started out as an unconstitutional tax under the state constitution now has federal implications.
In March of 2022, the Washington State Supreme Court overturned a Superior Court ruling that sided with the Freedom Foundation’s assertion that the new tax violated requirements in the state constitution that property and income taxes be assessed uniformly.
In its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Freedom Foundation contends the capital gains tax violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which reserves to Congress the right to regulate interstate commerce, thus depriving states of the ability to do so.
If the Supreme Court decides to accept the case and concludes that the tax violates the Commerce Clause, it could strike down the entirety of the tax and potentially open the door for the refund of taxes previously paid.
While conceding it only affects a relatively small number of residents, critics of the capital gains tax fear it could open the door to a graduated income tax.
“The framers of the Washington State Constitution recognized that earning should be encouraged, not punished, because economic success benefits everyone,” said Eric Stahlfeld, Freedom Foundation chief litigation counsel. “And more than 100 years of court precedent have supported that view. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.