Freelance florist opens for business in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA- Merritt Mahre is the owner and Creative Director of Das Blumenreich, a new Yakima floral business.

Mahre has more than 20 years of experience working in the floral industry and has worked with companies like Disney, Boeing International and Toyota.

Mahre's mother was also a florist and he said he started working with flowers because of her.

"I think flowers speak to everything in life whether it's your first date or your wedding or sending somebody home after a long life and it's just an honorary item," said Mahre.

Das Blumenreich currently works on weddings, funerals and everyday items.

To contact Das Blumenreich the best way is through Facebook and Instagram.