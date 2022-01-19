Tricities and Yakima - The colder temperatures can create dangerous driving conditions, not only because of the snow, but frozen fog and black ice.
Spotting black ice on the road can already be difficult, but throw frozen fog into the mix and it makes it way harder.
Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol said in situations where there may be black ice on the roadway it's important to slow down.
"I can't give a set speed limit that you need to drive but you need to drive slow enough to where you don't slide off the roadway and hit something or crash your car," Thorson said.
Between the evening of January 18 and the morning of January 19, there were six crashes in Yakima and six crashes in Tricities caused by the combination of heavy fog and black ice. Fortunately, none of those wrecks resulted in death or serious injury.
Trooper Thorson said the main reason for these crashes was people driving too fast for road conditions. He also shared a few other tips for driving in heavy fog.
"What you need to do is number one, turn on all your lights on your vehicle," Thorson said. "Some makes and models don't automatically turn them on, so, manually turn those on. Number two, look out for black ice. If the temps are under 32 degrees and the roadway is wet there may a possibility that the roadway is gonna freeze over."
It's also important to make sure you have tires that are in good shape.
In any driving conditions that are too dangerous - be it snow, ice or fog - it's best to avoid driving if you can.