Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
A 43-year-old Kennewick man was headed south on his motorcycle on SR 397 when the truck driver crossed 397 and re-entered traffic heading west on I-182. WSP reports the truck collided with the motorcycle, totaling it and injuring the motorcyclist. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
The truck driver was not hurt. He had worn his seatbelt, and the motorcyclist was wearing a proper helmet. WSP is still investigating the cause.
