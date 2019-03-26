YAKIMA, WA - The Fresh Hop Group is excited to announce over $100,000 awarded to 26 local arts and science programs! The grant program is solely funded by the group’s Fresh Hop Ale Festival proceeds.

The annual festival and grant program allows the non-profit’s mission to present one of the best beer festivals in the nation and to give the net proceeds back to the local community. The Fresh Hop Group grant program is now in its 4th year with over 70 awards given, totaling over $400,000 to date.

The 2018 festival remains rated as one of the top 10 beer festivals in the nation. This year the event will move to 3 W. Yakima Avenue, a larger downtown location with over 20,000 more square feet. With a larger space, Fresh Hop Group can provide a better experience to our attendees, brewers, vendors and volunteers. This year’s festival date is Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Fresh Hop Group thanks all who grow and brew their Valley’s beloved hops and their festival sponsors and attendees.