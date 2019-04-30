PASCO, WA - For Bryson Cardenas, all it took was one look at rolled ice cream before deciding to bring it to the Tri-Cities.

"I was all self-taught," Cardenas said. "I just YouTubed some YouTube videos on how they did it and then from there just trial and error."

At 18 years old, Cardenas decided to open up his own little section inside his parents' market to put his newfound skill to the test.

"It took about two weeks. Of course my first rolls came out a little too ugly," Cardenas admitted. "Just practice and error. Eventually I am where I am today."

And today, the ice cream rolls inside La Palma are a total success... with ingredients like Oreo cookies, natural fruit, and even French toast.

"I try to be different. A lot of my flavors just pop into my head. I usually like to go to groceries stores a lot and sort of explore the aisles. With this kind of ice cream you can make anything."

The flavors are still being developed by Cardenas, who is taking classes to hopefully one day expand his business.

"Although I do have a successful, for now, business, I still plan on furthering my education," Cardenas said.