5-13-19 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police have identified the victim of a homicide that happened on the evening of Friday, May 10 as 32-year-old Reuben Emilio Sanchez.

Sanchez’s body was found by Yakima Police officers around 11:30 p.m. on train tracks near 6th Avenue and Gordon Road.

Yakima Police continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free at p3intel.com/.

5-11-19 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - The body of a man who had been shot several times was found by Yakima police officers late Friday night near 6th Avenue and Gordon Road.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of his family.

Yakima police continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department.