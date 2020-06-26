KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick PD responded to a domestic dispute involving a hang gun.
Friday, June 26, at approximately 10:45 am officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block W. 1ST Ave.
Officers discovered that a domestic dispute had occurred in the street between a male and a female. During the dispute, a handgun was waved by a female. The male obtained his own handgun and a brief stand-off occurred before one of the handguns was discharged into a vehicle.
Detectives booked the female into the Benton County Jail for Assault 2nd/Domestic Violence.
This is still an active investigation. If you have any information about this incident please call 509-628-0333 and refer to case number 20-25223.