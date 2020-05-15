Friends and family members honor Tyson workers

WALULLA, WA- Tyson Foods has sent it's final testing results for the plant in Wallula. Of the nearly 1,500 employees tested for COVID-19, 277 of those employees tested positive for the virus.
With the plant now open and running again, many friends and family of workers gathered in front of the plant on Friday to voice their frustrations with the plant. The group made signs and honked their horns in support for workers entering and exiting the plant.
"I hope that Tyson employees will see that we support them and that they are very essential to our economy that we love them," said Lay Paw the daughter of a Tyson worker.
The group also made a vigil outside the plant for the three workers who lost their lives to COVID-19. They placed the vigil underneath a Tyson sign that reads "your safety is important to us and your family." They hope the demonstration and the vigil sends a message to Tyson to make sure they take their employee's health seriously.
"They just want to make sure those folks here are remembered, they see the empty space in the line inside the plant and their positions are now posted and the company has said nothing and hasn’t recognized that they really ever existed," said Victoria Ruddy the United Farm Workers Pacific Northwest Regional Director. "So the workers are really upset and they want their friends to be remembered."