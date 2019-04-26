RICHLAND, WA - If you enjoy hiking, Friends of Badger Mountain need your help securing land on Little Badger before housing development gets to it.

The future Little Badger ridge trail will give hikers access to the highest point in the City of Richland. The little badger mountain trail project needs Washington State funding to be successful.

"There's nothing like the experience of hiking up to little badger that's within the City of Richland parks system," said Friends of Badger Mountain Board Member David Comstock.

David Comstock is no stranger to helping create new hiking spots.

"I was the project manager for the Candy Mountain Preserve," said Comstock.

The Candy Mountain Preserve is a project that took 5 years to finish. Comstock's latest project is one that dates back to 2017; connecting Big Badger to Little Badger--- that's 3 mile stretch across a housing development.

"This really is a regional destination for outdoor activity," said Comstock.

The challenge is racing against a nearby housing development to secure the land.

"We're trying to develop it as a win-win,"said Comstock.

The Friends of Badger can secure the land under a couple stipulations. The first is putting a down payment on the development's land. The second is keeping the trail out of the homes' backyards or line of sight. Friends of Badger bought three lots at $225,000 dollars each as security. The largest portion of that money comes from 'Washington Closure Hanford' led by AECOMM.

"Our goal was to build trails across the Hanford site, or the part that we just cleaned up. Due to the ongoing work at Hanford that's going to be a while from now so we wanted to put that money to use in this community," said Scott Sax, Former President for Washington Closure Hanford.

There's still a lot more money needed to help fund the connection project.

"We're trying to bring some Washington State dollars here to the project," said Comstock. "That was completed in 2018, and we'll see the result of that from the legislative session that's going on right now."

This is another push for Comstock to secure what he loves most - nature.

"When I first moved here in 2000, all the ridges were private property... so there wasn't any public access," said Comstock.

The project application is now in the budget committee in the Washington State Legislature. Friends of Badger is hoping to get $400,000 dollars from the legislature. To finish the connection they'll need about a million dollars more, which is why Friends of Badger will be starting a community support campaign to raise money. The goal is to have the entire project completed by the end of 2020.