KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries (FOL) nonprofit is hosting a used book sale at the Mid-Columbia Libraries' Kennewick Branch from April 23 through May 1.
Saturday, April 23 is pre-sale day, exclusively for FOL members from 10 a.m. to noon. From noon to four, the pre-sale is open to the public.
The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 25 through April 28.
The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29 through May 1.
Debit and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds go toward Mid-Columbia Libraries. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own boxes or bags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.