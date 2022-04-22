The Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries nonprofit is hosting a book sale all next week. 

KENNEWICK, Wash. -

The Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries (FOL) nonprofit is hosting a used book sale at the Mid-Columbia Libraries' Kennewick Branch from April 23 through May 1. 

Saturday, April 23 is pre-sale day, exclusively for FOL members from 10 a.m. to noon. From noon to four, the pre-sale is open to the public. 

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. 

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 25 through April 28. 

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29 through May 1. 

Debit and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds go toward Mid-Columbia Libraries. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own boxes or bags. 

Mid-Columbia Libraries holds Spring Giant Book Sale
Mid-Columbia Libraries holds Spring Giant Book Sale