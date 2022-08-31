UNION GAP, Wash. - Organizers held a press conference at Sea Galley on August 31 as fundraising continues for the construction of the Union Gap Library and Community Center.
Sea Galley hosted a Dining for Dollars night earlier this month, offering 20% of sales to the cause. The President brought a ceremonial check to the press conference with a total of nearly $2,500.
"We love it, we love our community," said Julie Schilling, the Vice Chair of the Friends of the Union Gap Library and Community Center. "We're a very close-knit community and that's what made this such a wonderful event, because people that we hadn't seen in years, all of a sudden came out. And people want to know, they want to find out what's the update, where are you guys at, how's it going, what can we do to help?"
You can purchase Legacy Bricks or T-shirts to support the construction, attend a book sale or simply donate.
