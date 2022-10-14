TOPPENISH, Wash.-
Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long.
Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
