Laynie and Cynthia make their way through Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish.

TOPPENISH, Wash.-

Curfman's Massive Corn Maze  in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long.

Frightly News: Field of Screams

Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.

Curfman corn maze schedule