RICHLAND, Wash.-
Field of Screams Tri-Cities is the premier Halloween attraction in the Columbia Basin, offering 15,000 square feet of horror spread across 43 acres from October, 7, through, 31.
VIP experiences, that include a T-shirt, quick check-in, and the opportunity to bypass lines are available. A full schedule and ticket information can be found here.
Those who dare can spend an hour of Halloween thrills and chills walking through 10 different scare zones, including:
Outbreak: an interactive zombie thrill ride.
Monster.
Possession Room.
The Mortuary.
Graveyard.
The Asylum.
Extreme Screams.
Field of Screams Tri is located at 3430 Beardsley Rd, Richland.
Ticket prices range from $20 for Outbreak only, to $70 for the full VIP scare experience.
Field of Screams Tri-Cities is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
