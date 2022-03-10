OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington state Senate unanimously passed SB 5651 today to invest $1.5 billion for the state’s priority infrastructure, including landmark funding, seismic safety for schools and homelessness housing.
The bill allocates $440 million in grants and loans for affordable housing, with $300 million specifically for rapid housing. An additional $98 million for behavioral health crisis stabilization.
“More than one third of this 1.5 billion budget goes toward building facilities to address the homelessness and mental health and substance abuse crises affecting us in Seattle and across the state,” said Senator David Frockt (D-Seattle). “Over the two-year budget cycle, we will have invested more than a billion dollars in these areas.”
The bill also allocates $100 million toward improving schools in high seismic areas and tsunami zones. The Department of Natural Resources reported in 2021 that hundreds of Washington schools would face serious damage in the event of an earthquake or tsunami. The $100 million would improve seismic retrofitting for the schools.
“Providing safe places for children to learn is one of the state’s most serious responsibilities,” said Frockt. “The risk of an earthquake or tsunami may seem small at any particular place and time, but multiplied by all the communities in potentially geologically active areas across our state, this problem is urgent.”
Environmental health in the state will be allocated $251 million. The funds may improve water quality, recreation, conservation and local projects.
Several other priorities are allocated funds. The full breakdown is available here.
“This shows that the parties can work together, in good faith, when they come together and listen to one another and respect the needs that different communities have,” said Frockt. “Every Washingtonian in every district has a stake in preserving our natural resources, making schools safer from earthquakes and tsunamis, expanding broadband internet access, and investing in our state parks.”
The bill now awaits Inslee’s consideration.
