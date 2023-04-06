PASCO, Wash.- United Airlines has been flying the friendly skies for 97 years now and can trace its origins to Pasco.

According to the Association of flight Attendants, United's first commercial flight can be traced to April 6, 1926 when Varney Air Lines flew a mail run between Pasco and Boise, Idaho. Through acquisitions and mergers Varney would later become United.

More information on the history of aviation in the Tri-Cities region is available at the Pasco Aviation Musuem.