BELLEVUE, WA - Olympic speed skater, Eunice Lee, is shattering expectations as the first Washington woman to qualify for the short track Team USA.
At 17-years-old, Eunice is the youngest team member since 1998. She says she never saw it coming.
"I didn't think that this could really be a realistic possibility for me," says Eunice. "With the way that I've been improving... in these past couple months... it kind of started to become a little bit more plausible."
Eunice Lee is speeding toward her dreams, snagging the 5th and final spot as a short track speed skater on Team USA.
She originally had her eye on the 2026 Winter Olympics, but her opportunity came four years early. She is halfway across the world for the Beijing Games, but will never forget her Washington roots.
"Washington is the best state," she remarks.
Growing up in Bellevue, Eunice spent most of her childhood on the West Side. Now, she's making Washington state history.
Depending on the selection process, Eunice may or may not compete in the short track speed skating relay. The final team will be decided a day or two before the race.
"I may not may or may not skate," she says. "But either way... I'm really glad to just be here anyway."
