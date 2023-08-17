BENTON CITY, Wash. —
It started as any other day, until one small spark turned into the unimaginable for Jeff Von Schmaunder.
The fire quickly grew, burning the historic town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Jeff tells me panic and hysteria grew as he began to find a way out.
“Communications went down and so everyone was just kind of in a state of hysteria and panic.” Jeff tells me. “So when you rely on your cell phone and internet to communicate and aren’t able to do that…”
Jeff was originally born in Germany and eventually made his way to the island of Maui. It was in 2020, that he found his Aloha and sense of Mahalo in the small eastern Washington city of Benton City. He says he felt at home.
Being in Benton City, he’s met people with connections to the island making the area feel all the more like home.
Kim Miracle has spent some years on the island. Clay Henry, Kiona-Benton High School Principal is from Hawaii as well. The sense of community being strong.
His dream of owning a storage facility became a reality when he moved to the area. He tells me it gives him an opportunity to be there for people during the different stages of life, much like he’s doing now.
Although Jeff is now on the mainland, he’s working to put his efforts into helping rebuild the Lahaina community. He’s focused on healing his trauma before returning to the island and starting with volunteering efforts.
“I really want to focus on the greater good of what we do next. What I lost was insignificant.” he says “I’m still alive. I still have my health. I can walk. I didn’t get burned like others.”
As the owner of the SmartStorage in Benton City, he’s opened his doors to people who are looking to drop off any food, clothes or donations to be sent back to the island.
He suggest an easy way to help is by donating a solar light that can be placed at the Benton City "B" in honor of the fires in Maui and victims affected. To do so, you can reach out to Kim Miracle.
You can contact Jeff by visiting SmartStorage off 1405 Dale Ave, Benton City, WA 99320.
