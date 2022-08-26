SEATTLE, Wash.-
Frontier Airlines is adding ten new non-stop routes to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport over the next year, including flights from Seattle and Portland.
"This major expansion of service provides exciting new nonstop options to Phoenix for consumers in a variety of markets across the country," said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial Flights with Frontier.
Two of the new non-stop routes will be direct flights from Seattle and Portland.
Starting on January, 1st, 2023, Frontier will fly out of Seattle-Tacoma four times a week. Introductory fares may be purchased for as little as $49.
On November, 6th, of this year, Frontier will depart Portland for Phoenix three times a week, with introductory fares starting at $99.
Frequency, times, and pricing are subject to change. Additional information on Frontier's new flights can be found here.
