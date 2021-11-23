YAKIMA, WA - Since June, insurance companies can't use credit scores to determine home or auto policies or rates. The credit score ban aims to level the playing field by having everyone pay the same no matter their credit score.
High credit score holders are paying up to 80 percent more while low credit score holders are paying almost 30 percent less than before.
The 70 and older crowd are paying the most said the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Washington, executive vice president, Dan Holst.
"It's frustrating people with good credit because they feel like they've worked hard to pay the bills on time and keep their credit score high," said Holst.
The OIC has a public hearing on the ban this morning. If the ban passes, insurance companies can't use credit scores for the next three years.
"It didn't seem to be needed to be done this way so quickly, so abruptly," said Holst.
For 20 years, credit scores have been used to determine insurance policies and rates. Holst said they are a good indicator for high and low liability people.
Now, insurance agents and brokers are using general information. Including age, gender, education, type of car, and/or driving records to determine prices.
State Farm and Progressive are also seeing price changes said, Holst. He said people could lose loyalty benefits if they switch agencies.
"I don't think people really need to have one more thing to worry about," said Holst.
Holst said he expects some lawsuits against the state, but the ban will likely pass anyway.