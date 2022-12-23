FTC, attorneys general file lawsuit against two pesticide producers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world are being sued over an alleged “conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products,” driving up costs for smaller farmers and food prices. The Federal Trade Commission partnered with a dozen attorneys general to file the antitrust lawsuit against Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva, Inc., according to a press release from the Washington State Office of the Attorney General.
In just 2021, the two companies sold more than $20 billion in pesticides, according to the press release. They sell their products to about a dozen distributors, who sell the pesticides to retailers. Syngenta and Corteva created loyalty programs with these distributors, through which distributors only get paid if they have limited business with the company’s competitors.
The antitrust suit alleges the companies are violating the Sherman Antitrust Act and the Clayton Antitrust Act.
U.S. law allows pesticide makers to patent new active ingredients they develop for a limited time. In that time, the developer is the only person who can produce with that active ingredient. Once the patent expires, other companies can produce a generic version, in order to ensure competition and keep costs low, according to the press release. The lawsuit alleges the two companies’ programs were “to illegally circumvent this process.”
One of the dozen attorneys general included in the lawsuit was Washington’s, Bob Ferguson. The press release from his office reports the two companies sold $48 million worth of products in Washington state.
“When farmers are paying more for their crops, it impacts everyone,” said Ferguson. “The law demands fair competition. I will stand up to corporate greed.”
The press release from Ferguson’s office states that seven distributors take up a large majority of crop-protection product sales in the country. The lawsuit alleges Syngenta and Corteva kept generic competitors from product distribution nearly entirely by implementing loyalty programs with distributors.
