Fugitive in Oregon escapes from DOC van

Jay Boyd Marsh, 57

 Courtesy: Oregon Department of Corrections

LEBANON, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections is looking for a fugitive who escaped a DOC van on his way back from a work crew assignment. Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, was last seen at 2:46 p.m. around Main Street and Berry Street. He is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair, weighs 165 pounds and stands at 5’9”. 

While headed back to Santiam Correctional Institution, the van was at a stop light when Marsh opened the door and ran away. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. 

Do not approach Marsh if you see him. Instead, anyone with information on his location should contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, their local police department’s non-emergency number or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.

Marsh has been in DOC custody since April 19, 2022 for unauthorized vehicle use, with his earliest release in November 2023. 