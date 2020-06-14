Fugitive murder suspect arrested in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, WA- Kittitas County Sheriffs deputies arrested a man in connection to multiple charges, including the murder of a missing Kent hunter, Ian Eckles.
Deputies arrested Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez Sunday after a nearly 23 day manhunt in Teanaway Forrest near Cle Elum.
Alcantara was arrested on a warrant for the murder of Ian Eckles, the 41 year old hunter from Kent who disappeared near the town of Liberty on or around May 17, and for numerous other crimes including multiple burglaries, thefts, and possession of stolen vehicles.
Alcantara was known to be armed and dangerous and was intimately familiar with the environment in which he was hiding.
Deputies say incident commanders for the manhunt relied on evidence found by search teams that Alcantara remained in the area despite intense pressure. They utilized the extensive closure of public lands, continued on-the-ground searches, and other tactics to force Alcantara to make himself more vulnerable in his search for necessary resources.
Deputies say Sunday afternoon a resident was walking in his neighborhood in the Teanaway area when he saw someone inside the house of a neighbor and called 911. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the US Forest Service and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife surrounded the home and called Alcantara out. He complied with their orders and warnings and was taken into custody without incident.
“The arrest of Jorge Alcantara concludes an uncertain and dangerous time for our County, especially for residents of the affected area. We are deeply grateful for the assistance of the residents of the Liberty and Teanaway areas, who have been constantly supportive throughout this time. We can now turn our attention to the successful prosecution of the crimes this suspect has committed and, most urgently, to finding and recovering the body of Ian Eckles and giving his family peace," Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said.