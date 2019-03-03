Benton County, WA - In Benton County, roads continue to be closed due to the weather conditions.

Below is a full list of road closures:

- Locust Grove Rd from I-82 to Plymouth Rd

- Plymouth Rd from Hwy 14 to Sellards Rd

- Sellards Rd from Alderdale Rd to SR 221

- Sellards Rd from SR 221 to Plymouth Rd

- Webber Canyon Rd from Badger Rd to Travis Rd

- Travis Rd from Webber Canyon Rd to Tyrell Rd

- County Well Rd from SR 221 to Travis Rd

- Nine Canyon Rd from SR 397 to Coffin Rd

- Finley Rd from SR 397 south to the end

- Clodfelter Rd from Tripple Vista south to the end

- County portion of Ruppert Rd