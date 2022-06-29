Fun Factory brings summer fun to kids across Walla Walla Valley

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The YWCA Walla Walla has brought back its Fun Factory, a mobile summer program that visits communities throughout the Walla Walla Valley with free games, crafts and outdoor fun for kids. Leaders in tie-dye shirts take the white Fun Factory van as far east as Touchet, as far north as Prescott and as far west as Dayton. Leaders this year include Dom, Jessica, Ana and V.
The schedule includes 22 groups of kids, in what YWCA Walla Walla is calling Fun Factory’s busiest summer ever. The program began June 20 and runs through August 5, taking a day off for July 4. Aside from the scheduled locations, the Fun Factory will also visit several summer programs, including at the Vista Hermosa Community Center in Prescott, the Club in Dayton and Inspire Preschool, Valle Lindo Reading Program, SonBridge Camps and Summer Sol in Walla Walla.
Since most of the stops are outdoors, plans are in place at each location in case the heat index reaches 101 or higher, or air particulates are at 151 or worse. Some locations have an indoor option, while others will have to cancel.
At the end of the program, YWCA Walla Walla says it will post the total number of miles traveled.
Mondays
- 10:45-11:45 a.m. - Prescott Park
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. - Preston Park in Waitsburg
- 2-3 p.m. - Memorial Library in Dayton
Tuesdays
- 8-9 a.m. - Kiwanis Park in College Place
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. - Washington Park UPlay
- 1:45-2:45 p.m. - Carrie Street Play Area
Wednesdays
- 9:45-10:45 a.m. - 275 Woodland Play Area
- 1-2 p.m. - Park/Library in Touchet
Thursdays
- 9-10 a.m. - Memorial Park, next to Memorial Pool
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. - 450 W Maple Play Area
- 1:45-2:45 p.m. - St Michael’s Haven, VA grounds
Fridays
- 8:30-9:30 a.m. - Wildwood Park
- 9:45-10:45 a.m. - Pioneer United Methodist Church in Colville and Birch
