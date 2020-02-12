Funding for new Tri-City Animal Shelter still uncertain

PASCO, WA - Building a new animal shelter has been in the works for years. Now, local advocates are going straight to city leaders to try to get it done.

The group of shelter volunteers who support building this new facility in Tri-Cities started the movement, 'Nothing Fancy, Just Functional.'

Discussion of building another shelter has been in the works since 2009. There have been recent workshops held in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland to discuss what it would mean for our community.

Based on a model by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a new Tri-Cities shelter would cost $6 million.

"The building is beyond repairable. The City has been nice. They've come in and got us a new sink, and done little things. But those are band-aids. This building needs to be demolished," Tri-City Animal Shelter volunteer Julie Webb said.

It would remain in Pasco at its current location. The cost would be split three ways between Kennewick, Pasco and Richland, each paying about $2 million each.

"It's beyond house cleaning. You can't just mop. There's 50-70 years of pet urine. A building is not supposed to last that long when you're working with animals every day," Webb said.

On Monday, Kennewick City Council held a workshop to discuss this.

It ended in a positive result for shelter advocates. And of now, the city says it wants to move forward with giving their part.

"We can't ignore that the need is real. We cant make the need go away. And because our town is only going to get bigger and construction is only ever going to cost more, we have to fix it sooner than later," Kennewick Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Lee said.

On Tuesday, Pasco also held a meeting ending in a similar result.

"If my pet were ever to go missing, I wouldn't want it to end up in that shelter," Pasco City Council member David Milne said.

Richland has also put on a workshop and expresses its support for a new shelter, but only has $1.5 million budgeted for it. We asked if a city representative would like to be interviewed on camera, but they respectfully declined.

"I know most people after touring the facility would not take their pet in there for a week. Nor would they work there for a week. I know I wouldn't," Milne said.

The new shelter's future is still uncertain. It could be months before a final agreement is reached.

All three cities are holding meetings again next Tuesday to continue the discussion of shelter funding. They will be at city halls. Richland starts at 7:30. Pasco starts at 7, and Kennewick at 6:30. These meetings are all open to the public.