Funding Now Available for Child Care Providers Serving Children with Complex Needs

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families announces the Child Care Complex Needs Fund for licensed child care providers serving children with developmental delays, disabilities, behavioral needs, or other unique needs.
This funding was made possible by the Fair Start for Kids Act, passed by the Washington State Legislature in 2021.
DCYF will provide $4.5 million through the Child Care Complex Needs Fund in multiple rounds over the fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023.
The fund is available to open licensed or certified child care providers who have served children receiving state subsidies and currently have children enrolled in their care who have complex needs.
Funds can be used for:
- Staffing (adding staff or increasing staff hours)
- Therapeutic services
- Facility improvements to comply with ADA accessibility requirements or behavioral needs
- Supportive and adaptive materials and equipment
- Providing teacher training
Funding is awarded through a competitive grant process, and awards will vary between $5,000 and approximately $100,000.
To determine eligibility, providers can visit DCYF’s Child Care Complex Needs Fund webpage.
The webpage includes resources for child care providers to assist with the application process.
Interested providers must have a WA Compass Provider Portal account to access the application.
The Child Care Complex Needs Fund application closes on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
The Fair Start for Kids Act is a historic $1.1 billion investment in expanding the state’s child care and early learning system so that quality child care becomes more affordable and accessible to Washington families and to make sure child care providers are financially supported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.