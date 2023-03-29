WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The intersection of Bombing Range Road and Keene Road has reached its design year capacity and funding has been secured to expand the intersection.
The existing roundabout will be removed and an new traffic signal will be installed. Underground work will integrate water lines, storm drainage and utility relocations. Curbs and gutters, sidewalks and on-street bike lanes are also in the plans for the redesign.
Construction is expected to be finished in October with crews beginning on April 10. The south half of the intersection will be reconstructed first with the second phase tackling the north half.
A full closure of the intersection to prepare the work zone will start on April 14 at 7 p.m. and will run until 4 a.m. on April 17.
Detours will in place utilizing Paradise Way, Belmont Boulevard, Keene Road, Watkins Way and Kennedy Road.
Bombing Range Road will be closed through the entire project from Keene Road to Kennedy Road. Detours will go through Kennedy Road.
