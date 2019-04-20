RICHLAND,WA- Blue Mountain Wildlife is an organization that helps preserve wildlife and habitats that they live in.

On Saturday the organization celebrated a fundraising goal by holding an event at Wild Birds Unlimited. The fundraising goal was to reach $25 thousand that would be matched by a donor. The organization ended up raising $28 thousand bringing the total to $53 thousand dollars.

Part of the celebration included releasing a red-tailed hawk who had been previously injured due to being shot. Those who showed up were also treated to a lecture about different raptor birds which featured a Red-tailed Hawk, a Barbary Falcon, a Great Horned Owl, and a Barn Owl.

The $53 thousand dollars raised won't completely fund the new facility but it makes the organizations goal more achievable.