Funeral service for Umatilla County Sheriff Deputy who drowned will be open to the public

UMATILLA, OR - Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Umatilla County Parole and Probation announce the Funeral Service and Procession for Senior Deputy Jason Post who drowned in a tragic rafting accident Sunday.
He and three other adults were thrown from their raft. Deputy Jason Post did not reach shore and his body was found shortly afterward.
The Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 13, at the Pendleton Round-up Grounds (1205 SW Court Ave) at 10 AM and will be open to the Public.
After the service, a Funeral Procession will proceed to the Skyview Memorial Park (70116 Highway 395, south of Pendleton) for a graveside service that is also open to the public. This will be followed by a Reception at the Let R Buck room on site at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
Deputy Jason Post began his career as a Reserve Officer for Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 and was hired as a full time patrol deputy in 2013. He was well respected and loved throughout the entire law enforcement community. He was a Field Training Officer and a mentor to many of the officers on the road today.
In mid-April of this year, Deputy Post was hired as a Probation Officer with Umatilla County Parole and Probation. He was known for his devotion to his family, and he was very open about making the career change so he could focus on family and spend more time with them. He leaves behind a wife and baby girl.
"Thank you for the overwhelming support that was demonstrated by so many of our extended law enforcement family yesterday as we brought him home," said Lieutenant Sterrin Ward, Public Information Officer Umatilla County Sheriff's Office. "We express our deepest condolences to his entire family. We are your family and our hearts are broken."