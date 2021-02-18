Funland Playground in Hermiston's Butte Park receives a $250,000 Federal Grant to rebuild after fire

Washington, D.C. – A Hermiston playground destroyed by fire in 2019 will receive $250,000 in federal funds to rebuild, according to Oregon’s U.S. Senators. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
The Umatilla Electric Cooperative will use its $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to help rebuild Funland Playground in Hermiston's Butte Park.
“We are proud and excited to be able to leverage these USDA funds to help further the return of Funland, and we commend all who planned and built this worthwhile community project,” said Robert Echenrode, General Manager & CEO of the Umatilla Electric Cooperative.
The playground structures will be rebuilt using modern, non-combustible and vandalism-resistant materials. The funding will also be used to improve safety by installing more lighting and surveillance cameras.
“Oregonians prove time and again their resilience and commitment in the face of adversity, and these federal dollars are greatly needed to restore a much-beloved playground,” Wyden said. “I am proud to team up with the leadership at Umatilla Electric Cooperative and Hermiston leaders who continue to build safe and healthy spaces. In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to invest in public playgrounds because they provide safe, fun gathering places for families and friends to enjoy the outdoors free of charge.”