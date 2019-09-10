ELLENSBURG, WA - A funnel cloud was spotted north of Ellensburg this morning.
This picture was sent by one of our viewers. The cloud was spotted near Cooke Canyon Road.
There are no reports of it touching down or causing any damage.
ELLENSBURG, WA - A funnel cloud was spotted north of Ellensburg this morning.
This picture was sent by one of our viewers. The cloud was spotted near Cooke Canyon Road.
There are no reports of it touching down or causing any damage.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.