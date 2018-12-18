TRI-CITIES, WA - The Future of Good is a program dedicated to finding some of the brightest and most inspiring kids in our communities.
This year the theme is "16 Kids Under 16." The program is looking for kids between the ages of 6 and 15 who have already made an impact on the world.
This program has been around for four years and has given away about $1 million dollars to young kids in support of their causes.
In 2016, three local girls from the Tri-Cities were recognized for running two charitable programs: Dresses for Hope, which allowed students to choose a dress at no cost and Exchange for Change that let girls swap out their old dresses for something new. Both programs were meant to give back to kids who might not have had a way of buying any formal attire.
U.S. Cellular is looking for people to nominate any kids they might know who are passionate about a cause and have gone above and beyond to help their community.
The kids who are chosen will all receive a donation of $10,000 to put towards their cause.
Nominations will be open until January 8th. Head to https://www.thefutureofgood.com/ for more information on the program and for the form to nominate those kids you believe play a vital role in this community.