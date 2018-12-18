TRI-CITIES, WA - The Future of Good is a program dedicated to finding some of the brightest and most inspiring kids in our communities.

This year the theme is "16 Kids Under 16." The program is looking for kids between the ages of 6 and 15 who have already made an impact on the world.

This program has been around for four years and has given away about $1 million dollars to young kids in support of their causes.