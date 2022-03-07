Ore., —
SB 1545 “Future Ready Oregon” was passed by the Oregon state House of Representatives last week, needing only Governor Kate Brown’s approval. The bill features $200 million in education, training and resource investments, with a focus on getting Oregonians into good-paying careers.
“I want to thank the Legislature for passing Future Ready Oregon,” said Brown. “And a special thank you to the Racial Justice Council, as well as our business community, and the working Oregonians who shared their stories during the legislative process. Now, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work to build a skilled and diverse workforce.”
Additionally, the bill is specifically aimed at underserved communities who historically do not have resources for quality careers. This includes people of color, women, low-income people, those from rural areas, disconnected youth, dislocated workers and more. It intends to fulfill the needs of employers while creating greater opportunities for the general population. This includes high-paying opportunities in technology, manufacturing, healthcare, etc.
“Future Ready Oregon will help address the barriers to workforce participation that have kept working Oregonians—particularly BIPOC and other underserved working Oregonians— from accessing the skills and opportunities they need to reach their full potential in their careers,” said the Racial Justice Council’s Workforce Workgroup co-chair Marin Areolla III.
The bill creates new Workforce Readiness Grants for training and education. It also introduces financial benefits for certain individuals, when there are barriers in place preventing them from specific opportunities.
