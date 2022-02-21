RICHLAND, Wash.-
Randy Bartoshevich, or "Barefoot Randy," was on tour with his band a few years back and was inspired by Boise's 'Freak Alley.' A place where artists can express themselves. He took the idea of a mural-filled alley to the Uptown Business Improvement District. Now, he's spearheading the 'Gallery in The Alley' project that exists today.
Barefoot Randy is a director for the Uptown Business Improvement District. He acts as the liaison between artists, the board, and businesses.
"The whole purpose of it is to make the area a little bit nicer, a little more beautiful," said Bartoshevich.
Mandy Wallner is the Economic Development Manager for the city of Richland.
"I think that the Uptown is something for everybody and to see the art community come out to get involved is even better," said Wallner.
Wallner says the city of Richland has a business license reserve fund that supports local agencies. The Uptown Business Improvement District applied for matching funds, which means they split the cost of supplies with the city for this project.
Gus Sako is the board chair for the Uptown Business Improvement District. He is also the Owner of The Octopus' Garden and Luna Fish Boutique. He's been in the Uptown since the 1970s, watching it grow.
He says the Uptown Business Improvement District has a great partnership with the city of Richland. The city of Richland commissioned murals over the years that also appear in the Uptown, along breezeways.
"The art in the alley bookends nicely with the larger mural program which is the art you can see as we drive along," said Sako.
He says he hopes in the future the alley can draw more people for events.
"We have a long-term vision of having the alley be an event area," said Sako.
The art goes through an approval process before it begins.
"Once everybody is in agreement and the art passes through an initial review and kind of meets all of the standards as far as no profanity, things like that, family-friendly. Then, it goes through that process and we help provide the cost of supplies, they donate their time, and the art gets commissioned and put on the wall," said Wallner.
Then, the wall is prepped with a solid color and the artist is free to do their approved design. The art can actually help cut down on graffiti and blight in the alleyways.
Wendy Christensen is the Owner of Uptown Antique Market. She's owned the spot for four years. She says when people shop at The Uptown Shopping Center, it's a great way to support small businesses and local art.
"It just adds to the whole experience of coming to the Uptown. I think sometimes people come just to see the art and then they say 'Oh there's a cute shop, I'll go in there and shop,'" said Christensen.
Heidi Elkington is a local artist who painted the mural behind Real Deals in Richland. It features a skateboarding lizard.
"My mural was inspired by growing up skateboarding in Richland. It's nostalgic and all of that but that's what I wanted to do," said Elkington.
She says for artists doing a piece like this, it's rare to have so much room for artistic expression. In her mural in the Uptown, she was able to showcase her love for the Tri-Cities uniquely.
Bartoshevich says this project is still in its beginning stages after about three years and it's still lots of interest among artists.
"We're getting a lot of interests and there's even interest from artists in other towns," said Bartoshevich.
There is still wall space and room for more art.
"Eventually, long term, we hope to see those walls covered, there are some partnerships with schools, bring some kids in to do some art on the walls," said Wallner.
You can follow The Uptown Shopping Center here.