YAKIMA, Wash.- The Game and Grog Bar has hosted weekly drag shows for over four years to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The owners have yet to run into major issues with the events until the weekend before its May 2 show.
“They said that we are probably one of the next targets of the protests that have been going on over in the Tri-Cities and Pasco against the venues there doing drag shows,” said Kelly Rush who owns the bar with her partner.
Rush knew of the group that may impact Tuesday’s show and knew many members were known to open carry weapons.
In response, the bar proactively protected their patrons by reinforcing the windows by boarding up the windows.
Rush says she had interacted with the groups in the past when there were no tensions involved. According to her, the groups are gun activists and fight against what her bar stands for.
"They claim that they are trying to protect children from who they see as predators and these people are just trying to live their lives," said Rush. "This is not in the name of children. This is in the name of hate and ignorance."
Gaymer and Allies, the drag performers at Game and Grog's weekly events, say hate against their events is not unusual.
"The bar has been egged a few times," said producer Sage Daniels. "We get harassed by slurs."
In response, the performers asked for help from the community, looking for bodies to help with security or voices to be heard against possible protestors.
Multiple volunteer security guards showed up to the event on Tuesday and took extra precautions to protect everyone in the building. The host of the drag show announced that the standard for the night will include everyone being walked to their car by a volunteer.
One of the volunteers, Michael Niemela tells me he was at the event to break the stereotype of cisgender conservatives speaking against drag shows.
"Anything I can do to help break down these walls, increase communication and to generally help people feel safe," said Niemela. "I'm happy to do it."
Daniels tells me the all the volunteers share a similar mindset, with no reason to go out of their way to help.
"They're all just allies of the community," they said. "They don't really have ties to Gaymer and Allies. They come to the bar, to Game and Grog and hang out but some of them have never even been to a show."
While no protestors attended Tuesday's show, organizers are expecting a response to next week's show: a fundraiser for a 19-year-old girl who is recovering from a car crash in March.
Daniels and Rush both tell me that possible protests will not stop them from putting on events to support the LGBTQIA+ community.
"We're ready," said Daniels. "We're not going to be erased, we're not going to back down, because we're not hurting anybody."
"We just want to be here for the community," said Rush. "The community has always been here for us and we'll continue to do that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.