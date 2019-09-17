YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - On Tuesday, September 17, a Yakima County jury convicted Raymundo Casares of aggravated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

On May 9, 2015, Casares shot at two brothers and their cousin while the three young men were standing in a parking lot at the Meadows apartment complex in Sunnyside. One brother was killed and the other was permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

The jury found that the murder was committed to advance Casares' position within his gang. The three victims were farmworkers who were not known to be involved in gangs in Washington.

Casares is scheduled to be sentenced on October 18, 2019.