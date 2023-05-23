RICHLAND, Wash.- A 37-year-old has been sentenced to over 12 years of federal prison after being caught with plans to distribute fentanyl.
Jose Oliva was noticed by the DEA Tri-Cities and Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force as a supplier in a Tri-Cities drug trafficking organization. He was caught moving pounds of methamphetamines in a July 2022 sting, agreeing to sell a pound of meth and fentanyl-laced pills to a source.
When agents observed Oliva at the point of sale, he ran away with a loaded gun and drugs that he tried to throw away while eluding. Officers caught up to the suspect and arrested him.
“Removing dangerous narcotics from our community is critical to protecting our families and building stronger and safer neighborhoods," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref.
Olivia will serve 5 years in federal supervision after his release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.