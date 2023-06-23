YAKIMA, Wash. - Deputy Leo Diaz from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says gangs recruit more members in the summer.
"But summer is, I guess a peak of recruiting, the fact that the kids are home and not at school, and they got anything going on, if they're not enrolled in some type of summer thing activity, they might go out with friends and become involved in gangs," said Diaz.
"Keep an eye out on your kids. Make sure they're not wearing a certain color, red or blue, or what they're up to, and who they're hanging out with? Who are they and what have they done throughout the day while you're at work?"
There are multiple gangs in the area, but red and blue are gang colors. Diaz says, to be aware if your teenager is wearing these colors excessively thus changes in hairstyle and attitude. Gangs recruit kids as early as sixth grade and there is no ethnic preference; just as long as the recruit is willing to play the role given by the gang.
Diego Jimenez, just graduated high school and is aspiring to work soon with Job Corps. He says he was tempted into joining a gang but realized the gang lifestyle was not for him.
"It was appealing to me, because I saw my older brother and that showed me a role model", said Jimenez.
"That showed me how to become supposedly a man. How to really improve yourself supposedly, or just to feel like you have another family, another home, but in reality, it wasn't, it wasn't a home. It was a whole bunch of people who wanted to use you, backstab you, treat you like bull, you know."
Diego says that although his brother was in a gang, the lack of communication with his parents made it easier for him to accept a gang's invitation. He also says, usually the close friends from the neighborhood and at school are the best connections to gangs.
