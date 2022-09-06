PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco Fire Department responded to an early morning residential structure fire at 8103 Spieden Drive Tuesday morning.
Fire crews arrived to find a garage on fire.
According to the Fire Department, the residents of the home, a mother, her child, and a dog, all got out of the home safely.
The fire was contained to the garage, but the home did sustain smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
