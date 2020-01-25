Garage catches fire in Pasco

Update: 01/26/20: A shop near a home caught fire in Pasco Saturday on 7200 Alder Road.

The fire started around nine. The shop became fully involved in the fire. According to fire officials there was camping supplies, a silo holding grain and a truck in the shop.

Franklin County Fire District 3 was the lead agency on the scene. They were supported by Benton County Fire District 1, Walla Walla Fire District 5 and Pasco Fire Department.

All residents are safe and the house next to the shop wasn't in danger. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PASCO, WA - A garage caught fire in Pasco today on 7200 Alder Road.

It started around nine tonight.

Firefighters say it is most likely going to be a total loss, and most of the roof is gone.

Luckily, the house is not connected to the garage, and no one was in it when it caught fire.

A neighbor helped move multiple llamas from the family's yard into theirs so they wouldn't be hurt.