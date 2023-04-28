ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The combination of warmer weather and spring cleaning often motivates households to put on a garage sale to take advantage of both pieces.
With the sales set to begin soon, the Ellensburg Police Department is reminding the public on how to properly promote their sales.
EPD says putting signs on traffic signs and utility poles is prohibited. It's important to place signs where it will not create a safety hazard or break any local guidelines.
Signs should not block traffic, sidewalks or visibility and should only be placed on private property with owner permission.
It's also important to remove all signs as soon as the sale is over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.