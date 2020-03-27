YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima’s Refuse Division has switched to its summer hours due to COVID-19.

“Normally we begin the summer schedule in June, but in an attempt to work with staff scheduling due to COVID-19 we have implemented our summer schedule,” said Refuse and Recycling Manager Loretta Zammarchi.

As a result, City crews will collect refuse from 6:00 am to 2:30 pm each weekday.

“We ask that carts be out by 6:00 am,” said Zammarchi. “And to keep things safer for our community and our workers, we also request that garbage be bagged prior to being placed in the cart. This will help prevent loose and blowing garbage.”

Since garbage collection is starting and ending earlier, the Refuse Division cannot respond to call back requests after 1:00 pm.

The regular, non-summer schedule for garbage collection is 6:30 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

For more about the City’s Refuse Division, visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/services/ or call 575-6005.