RICHLAND, Wash. - Spring is here and people are going out to local nurseries to purchase plants and seeds for their gardens.
I spoke to one of Beaver Bark's garden experts, Lynx Scarborough, and she says the easiest way to start your garden journey is to purchase a kit with a variety of seeds which can include anything from carrots, peppers and tomatoes.
Lynx also says you should also be aware of the difference in soils because every plant has a different need and way of maintaining it.
She doesn't recommend using special potting soils because they have a lot of air in them and tend to be porous, meaning they can't take in as much water.
"Usually a good organic or just regular garden soil is good. Some plants like acidic versus alkaline soils, but those tend to be for when you're planting outdoors and in the ground," explained Scarborough.
She also says you don't need to start off by planting the seeds inside of a pot, you can directly place them into the soil in your yard and she even suggested a tip she's learned.
"All seeds like celery, carrots or beats I sow directly onto the soil or you can start them on toilet paper, you put them in and fold the toilet paper over and just mist it and once they sprout, you lay the toilet paper as a strip into the soil and just cover up over that," she said.
Scarborough says you can always reach out to a garden nursery and ask for help if you ever have any questions about seeds or any kind of plant to make sure you're properly taking care of them.
