Garth Brooks is coming to Seattle for the first time in 4 years!

SEATTLE, WA - Garth Brooks will be performing at Lumen Field Saturday, September 4th!
This will be his first time ever at the home of the seahawks and his first time in the seattle-tacoma area in 4 years!
Tickets will be on sale Friday, August 6th at 10 AM PDT sharp. There will only be "In-the-round seating" available and a 8 ticket limit.
Ticket prices: $83.18 + $7.25 service charge + $0.36 tm tax + $4.16tax = $94.95 all inclusive
You can buy tickets 3 ways:
1) www.Ticketmaster.Com/garthbrooks
2) the garth brooks line at ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
3) the ticketmaster app on your mobile device
*no advance box office sales.
*purchaser assumes covid risk
*all covid rules apply