Gas in Yakima has gone down 4.5 cents since last week

YAKIMA, WA - The average gas prices in Yakima have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, according to Gasbuddy.
Prices are averaging $4.58 a gallon after a survey of 91 gas stations in Yakima.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Yakima was priced at $3.98 a gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $4.89 a gallon.
The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.89 a gallon, while the highest was $6.00 a gallon, a difference of $2.11.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 a gallon.
The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago.
