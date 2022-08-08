FINLEY, Wash. - A gas leak in Finley before 1 p.m. August 8, 2022 was caused by a line break, according to representatives with Cascade Natural Gas. The leak is affecting Finley Road between Game Farm Road and Walter Private Road SE.
At this time, Cascade Natural Gas has crews on scene but do not know around when the leak will be fixed. Evacuations are in place and were ordered through Benton County Emergency Management. There is an evacuation site at the old Finley Elementary School.
Roads are closed and won't reopen for at least six hours, according to the incident commander. Closures include Morton Road and Main Street, Finley Road and Game Farm Road, Finley Road and Main Street and Finley Road and Walter PR SE.
"Stay clear of the area and if you smell gas, go inside," said the Cascade representative. "And watch your technology to make sure it isn't smoking."
A subcontractor had been working on a 4-inch, high-pressure natural gas line when the line was punctured, according to Benton County Fire District 1. The incident commander on scene said the hole was about the size of a golf ball. BCFD 1 says the line has been shut off, but there is still a residual leak.
Avoid the area if you can.
